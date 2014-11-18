Tuesday's Weather: Morning clouds to a mostly sunny afternoon. Slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 40's to near 50

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Look for morning clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies as we move through the day. We will see slightly warmer temps. Look for highs to warm into the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight will feature mainly clear skies but a light southerly wind will help to keep overnight lows into the lower 30s.Wednesday afternoon will begin our much anticipated warm up across the region. Look for highs into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.We are headed for the lower to mid 60s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will run a risk at a few afternoon scattered showers possible. Mainly across Deep East Texas. More clouds may return by the afternoon hours. Look for a few showers Thursday night and especially into Friday with much warmer weather. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. A strong disturbance heads our way Saturday warming us up even more, and developing plenty of shower and storm activity. Some of the storms on Saturday could be on the strong to severe side. Depend on the StormTracker Weather Team to keep you ahead of any storm activity that does develop. Look for highs near 70 Saturday. A front moves through Sunday, but with less cooler air than previous fronts. A second front arrives Sunday night and this will usher in some dry but seasonal weather just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday Week.