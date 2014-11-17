Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Windy and cold! Highs in the low 40s

Happy Monday, East Texas. Look for mostly sunny skies as we move through the day but a very windy and cold mid November day. Look for Temps to warm into the lower 40s this afternoon, but wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s through most of the day. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and calming winds. This will allow temps to drop down into the low to mid 20s. A hard freeze is likely for most of the area. Remember to protect the 4- p's during this very cold period. Tuesday we will see plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temps. Look for highs to warm into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will feature mainly clear skies but a light southerly wind will help to keep overnight lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wednesday afternoon will begin our much anticipated warm up across the region. Look for highs into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. We are headed for the lower 60s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds may return by the afternoon hours. Look for a few showers Thursday night into Friday with much warmer weather. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. A strong disturbance heads our way Saturday warming us up even more, and developing plenty of shower and storm activity. Look for highs near 70 Saturday. A front moves through Sunday, but with less cooler air than previous fronts.