Watergate salad with David Wallace of Jake's Tyler

Planning your holiday meals? Here's a very popular side dish. It is perfect for Thanksgiving and has been a traditional dish for many families, for many years. It is considered an American creation that has been around since the 1970's.



I like it because it only takes very few ingredients, there is no cooking involved, and only a few minutes to prepare. Everybody needs an easy time saving recipe for holiday meals. It's history is also somewhat interesting. Have you guessed what it is?



WATERGATE SALAD



1 can (20 oz) crushed pineapple in juice



1 package (3.4 oz) Jello Pistachio flavor instant pudding



1 cup miniature marshmallows



1/2 cup chopped pecans



1 1/2 cups Cool Whip topping



Combine first four ingredients, in a large bowl. Stir in topping. Refrigerate for one hour.



Watergate salad was created in the 70's, when instant pistachio pudding was first introduced to the marketplace. It is rumored that the sous chef, at the famous Watergate Hotel created it, while in a hurry to come up with something for the buffet. It is easy for me to believe that!



As an option, you can add coconut or even maraschino cherries.



