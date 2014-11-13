Restaurant Reports: The 'Not-So-Crazy' 8 with perfect scores

They're the not-so-crazy eight; the restaurants that left health inspectors with no complaints on their latest rounds.



In Tyler:

Southern Maid Donut Co. at 1514 west Gentry parkway. No violations, no demerits.

Basil Thai Cafe at 1700 SouthSoutheastt Loop 323. No violations, no demerits.

Subway #2210 at 613 south Beckham. No violations, no demerits.

In Longview:

Long John Silvers at 209 west Loop 281. No violations, no demerits.

In Whitehouse:

Dillon's at 303 highway 155 north. No violations, no demerits.

In Flint:

Pop's Honey Fried Chicken at 22005 south Highway 155. No violations, no demerits.

Back in Tyler:

Wing Stop at 7496 South Broadway. No violations, no demerits.



Copyright 2014 KLTV . All rights reserved.

