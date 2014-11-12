Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and chilly! Highs in the mid to upper 40s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. We saw morning temps in the 30s across the area. Look for a blustery day on Wednesday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night we will drop below freezing in most locations. Temps will likely fall below freezing again by Friday morning across most of East Texas with some 20s likely. We should be mainly dry and mostly sunny, Wednesday, A few more clouds, especially early Thursday, and sunny on Friday. We will be closely monitoring a system that will approach us for the upcoming weekend. Plan on a cold rain during the weekend time frame, mainly late Saturday into Sunday, and we will be monitoring for the potential for any winter precip on the backside of this system Sunday night. Look for dry and cold conditions to start the new work week with highs remaining into the 40s.