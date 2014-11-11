Tuesday's Weather: A mix of sun and clouds. Windy. Falling temperatures through the day. 60s this morning, 40s this afternoon

The wonderful spring-like weather pattern is about to come to a crashing end as we move into the rest of your work week. BYour Tuesday forecast calls for plenty of clouds with a few showers possible. An arctic front will be passing through the region, so look for colder air to filter in during the day. We start the morning in the 50s and lower 60s with temps dropping through the day. Afternoon temps will likely be down into the 40s. We will drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning across the area. Look for a blustery day on Wednesday with highs only near 50. Wednesday night we will flirt with the freezing mark, especially across the northwestern half of the area. Temps will likely fall below freezing by Friday morning across most of East Texas with some 20s likely. We should be mainly dry and mostly sunny, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will be closely monitoring a system that will approach us for the upcoming weekend. Plan on a cold rain during the weekend time frame, and we will be monitoring for the potential for any winter precipitation.





