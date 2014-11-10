3-ingredient fluffy biscuits and sweet potato biscuits

This recipe is used widely across the south, or variation of it are, at least. They're easy and fluffy and delicious!This one was found on the Duke's Mayonnaise website, and Mama Steph loved it so much she wanted to share with you!1/2 cup mayonnaise1 cup milk2 cups self-rising flourMethod:Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.In a medium mixing bowl, combine milk and mayonnaise. Stir until completely combined and smooth.Add the flour. Stir until just incorporated. Dough will look quite wet.Use a large spoon or cookie scoop to form biscuits, dropping scoops onto a sprayed or greased cookie sheet.Bake for 10-14 minutes in center of oven. Tops will lightly brown. Made 12 with my generously-sized scoop.SWEET POTATO VARIATION: Increase milk to 1 1/4 cup, add one half cup precooked sweet potato, mashed, to wet mixture, and add 1 TBS sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon to dry mixture. May take slightly longer to bake; watch to remove when tops are nicely browned.Here's the link to my apple butter made in the crock pot.

