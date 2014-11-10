Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm & windy. Wind advisory in effect through 6 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

The wonderful spring-like weather pattern is about to come to a crashing end as we move into the rest of your work week. But looks like we get to squeeze out one more spring-like day before the hammer drops across East Texas.Your Monday forecast calls for sunny skies. Winds will increase as we move through the day. Southerly winds 15-25mph are likely with some higher wind gusts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect for the area through this evening. Highs will be above normal with temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Tonight we will see a few more clouds on the increase otherwise mild and dry with temps falling into the upper 50s. Your Tuesday forecast calls for plenty of clouds with a few showers possible. An arctic front will be passing through the region, so look for colder air to filter in during the day. We start the morning in the 50s and lower 60s with temps dropping through the day. Afternoon temps will likely be down into the 40s. We will drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning across the area. Look for a blustery day on Wednesday with highs only near 50. Wednesday night we will flirt with the freezing mark, especially across the northwestern half of the area. Temps will likely fall below freezing by Friday morning across most of East Texas with some 20s likely. We should be mainly dry and mostly sunny, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will be closely monitoring a system that will approach us for the upcoming weekend. One of our main computer models are indicating a cold rain with disturbance, while the other main model indicates a possible wintry mix with some of this precip. For now, plan on a cold rain during the weekend time frame, and we will be monitoring for the potential for any winter precip.Have a great week!