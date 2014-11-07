Freedom Fighters: Korean War Veterans - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Korean War Veterans

A luncheon was held in Tyler to honor Korean War veterans.
The Korean War is often called "the Forgotten War", but veterans being honored at a "thank you" luncheon this week in Tyler are determined it won't be forgotten. "A Remembered Victory" is what they prefer, and those who have visited the present day South Korea with its freedoms and booming economy definitely agree.

