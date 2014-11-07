Baby elephant greets zookeepers with dance

Are you excited to kick off the weekend? Probably not as excited as this baby elephant.Nandi, an 11-week-old elephant calf in Tuscon, Arizona, gets happy when she sees the Reid Park zookeepers each morning. She runs, spins and, on occasion, bounces off the walls, zoo officials say.

The zoo posted the video of Nandi to it's YouTube page on Friday.

You've got to smile when you see how she jump starts her mornings.

