Friday's Weather: Beautiful fall day on tap. Sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Your Friday forecast calls for sunny skies. Cooler. Highs only in the low to mid 60s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine to follow through the weekend. A weak front will move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing a few clouds but should be mainly dry. A second front arrives Tuesday afternoon bringing with it a chance for a few showers and storms, but behind the front, long range models are still showing some of the coldest air of the season arriving by the middle and latter half of next week!Have a great Friday!