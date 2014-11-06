Restaurant Reports: Two popular restaurants with too many demerits

Foods held dangerously out of temperature and dirty food prep areas were just some of the problems found in the latest inspection period.



First, McAlister's Deli 3540, located at 4325 Old Bullard Road, had issues on this report. Cold foods were held out of temperature, and stored foods were not date marked. The salad bar cooler was out of temperature, and food contact surfaces were not cleaned.

Total demerits: 19



Next, Subway at 1110 South Mahon on the campus of Tyler Jr. College had problems. An employee was seen not washing hands properly. A metal bread rack was blocking the hand sink, which is another violation. Utensils were not clean.

Total demerits: 17



