Thursday's Weather: Patchy morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A front moved through the region bringing an end to the rainfall across the area. Overall improving weather will be the theme over the next several days. Behind this front look for cooler conditions to flow in to end the work week into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s and lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine looks to follow this system through the weekend. A weak front will move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing a few clouds but should be mainly dry. A second front arrives Tuesday afternoon bringing with it a chance for a few showers and storms, but behind the front, long range models are starting to come into agreement on some of the coldest air of the season arriving by the middle and latter half of next week!