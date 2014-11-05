Wednesday's Weather: Periods of rain through the day. Staying fairly cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Your Wednesday forecast calls for rain chances to continue behind the front in today right on into the evening and overnight hours, as another disturbance rides up along the front that will push to our south. Look for cooler conditions today with highs only in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals from this system through Wednesday night could yield on average "1-3" of beneficial rainfall across the area.
Behind this front look for cooler conditions to flow in to end the work week into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s and lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine looks to follow this system through the weekend. A weak front will move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing a few clouds but should be mainly dry. A second front arrives Tuesday afternoon bringing with it a chance for a few showers and storms, but behind the front, long range models are starting to come into agreement on some of the coldest air of the season arriving by the middle and latter half of next week!
Have a great Hump Day!
Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.More >>