Wednesday's Weather: Periods of rain through the day. Staying fairly cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Looking over the latest guidance for the upcoming month, the weather pattern around the state of Texas looks to continue on this wet and much cooler outlook. Rainfall will continue to add up right into our Wednesday evening.

Your Wednesday forecast calls for r ain chances to continue behind the front in today right on into the evening and overnight hours, as another disturbance rides up along the front that will push to our south. Look for cooler conditions today with highs only in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals from this system through Wednesday night could yield on average "1-3" of beneficial rainfall across the area.

Behind this front look for cooler conditions to flow in to end the work week into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s and lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine looks to follow this system through the weekend. A weak front will move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing a few clouds but should be mainly dry. A second front arrives Tuesday afternoon bringing with it a chance for a few showers and storms, but behind the front, long range models are starting to come into agreement on some of the coldest air of the season arriving by the middle and latter half of next week!





Have a great Hump Day!





