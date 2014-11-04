Pizza-stuffed spaghetti squash with Mama Steph

If you've never tried spaghetti squash, you're in for a treat! This pizza-stuffed spaghetti squash is easy and actually fun to make, and it's a great way to get picky eaters to eat veggies without much fuss.



Mama Steph's pizza-stuffed spaghetti squash



Ingredients:

One spaghetti squash

1 cup premade pizza sauce

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed

1 small onion, chopped

1 small can sliced black olives

1 1/2 cups fresh mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 cup chopped turkey pepperoni pieces



Method:



1. Wash the spaghetti squash, then carefully cut in half with a large kitchen knife. Scrape out seeds and stringy fibers.

2. Place the halves on a microwave safe plate, face down, and microwave on high for 12 minutes. The squash will be easily pierced by a fork when it's done; add a minute or two if needed.

3. While the squash is cooling, place the onions in a nonstick skillet, with a bit of oil, if desired, and begin to saute. After three minutes or so, toss in the olives, pepperoni, mushrooms, and sauce.

4. Use a fork to scrape out the strands of the squash; it's really easy to do! Even kid scan do it, if it's not too hot. Add the spaghetti-like strands to the pan, and toss with the other ingredients. Set empty squash rinds aside in a baking dish.

5. Season with salt and pepper, and Italian seasoning, to taste (about a teaspoon of Italian seasoning).

6. When squash strands are well coated and seasonings are added, add the cubed cheese, and stir in. Taste again to make sure you have enough salt, etc.

7. When you're satisfied, divide filling in half and fill in each half of the squash with the mixture.

8. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Simple!



I hope you enjoy trying this recipe; let me know what you think! MamaSteph@kltv.com or visit me on my Facebook page!



