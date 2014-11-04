Longview police looking to nab credit card theft suspect

Longview Police Department is seeking help finding a person suspected of credit card theft.

The card was stolen Nov. 2 during a vehicle burglary, the department reporting Tuesday. The suspect is also a suspect in other crimes that occurred over the Nov. 1 weekend. The suspect used the credit card at multiple locations in Longview, including Wal-Mart, Valero, Academy, and Lowes.

The victim told police the suspect used the stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise before they could cancel the card.

To provide information on the identity of this suspect, contact Sgt. David Scott at 903-237-1199 or to remain anonymous contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers.

