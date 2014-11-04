Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy skies during the morning hours. Rain and thundershowers increasing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Looking over the latest guidance for the upcoming month, the weather pattern around the state of Texas looks to turn increasingly wet and cooler. Looks like that will start as we begin this change Today and continues through the month.Your Tuesday (Election Day) calls for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies during the first half of the day. Look for a few isolated showers possible, especially across Deep East Texas. Otherwise, mainly cloudy & breezy, with highs in the mid 70s. A strong upper level system and cold front approaches the area by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This will bring with a great chance for widespread showers and storms as we move into your Tuesday afternoon and night. Some of the latest guidance hinting at the potential for some heavy rainfall as we move in the period. Rain chances will continue behind the front in Wednesday as another disturbance rides up along the front that will push to our south. Look for cooler conditions Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s. Tuesday through Wednesday could yield on average "1-3" of beneficial rainfall across the area.Behind this front look for cooler conditions to flow in to end the work week into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s and lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine looks to follow this system through the weekend.Have a great week!