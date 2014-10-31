Freedom Fighters: Jerry French

Copyright 2014 KLTV . All rights reserved.



Jerry French joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 at the age of sixteen. By the age of nineteen he was the youngest four-engine Flight Commander in Word War Two, flying 50 combat missions and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. In the Korean War French flew 35 combat missions and delivered and picked up troops in the Vietnam War.After 23 years, French retired from the Air Force and put in an additional 35 years with commercial airlines. He has logged more than 10,000 hours in the air.