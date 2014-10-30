Restaurant Reports: The perfect half dozen

Their kitchens are spotlessly clean all foods held at proper temperature...they are the East Texas half dozen who got perfect scores on this week's round of health inspections.



All of this week's perfect scores were in Tyler:



Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 4186 S. Broadway Ave. Tyler

Starbucks Coffee, 4601 S. Broadway #K103A, Tyler

Bruno's Pizza, 15770 FM 2493, Tyler

Milano's Pizza, 21146 S. 155 Hwy, Flint

Fusion 11, 1721 S. Broadway #E, Tyler

Jucy's Hamburgers, 6421 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler



