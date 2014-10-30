Man arrested after threatening students in Polk County

A man in Polk County was arrested recently after threatening children via a mobile app.

Polk County game wardens assisted the Diboll Police Department in locating a suspect who sent threatening messages to school children via Snapchat, an instant messaging service. The subject was arrested for terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

*This report was compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement reports.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.