Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant weather. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas. We are seeing a weather pattern develop across the area that will return our region back to a more fall-like pattern for the upcoming weekend. Thursday will feature wall-wall sunshine across East Texas. Southerly winds ahead of a dry front will help to warm temps into the mid to upper 70s. Behind the front, look for plenty of sunshine and cooler weather for Halloween. Sunny skies with highs only warming into the mid to upper 60s with a strong northerly breeze. This air mass behind the front will have some power with it, so overnight lows by Saturday and Sunday mornings could drop into the mid 30s! Highs during the weekend will only be in the upper 50s to 60s at best. A few more clouds along with a warm southerly wind returns Monday, this will warm our low temps back in the 50s to near 60 and afternoon highs back into the 70s. A strong pacific low pressure system and a possible tropical system could combine forces to increase rain chances a good bit by Tuesday into Wednesday. This could lead to possible heavy rainfall, but we will adjust that forecast as we get closer.Have a great Thursday!