Wednesday's Weather: A few morning showers/fog possible. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. We are seeing a weather pattern develop across the area that will return our region back to a more fall-like pattern for the upcoming weekend. Your forecast for Wednesday calls for a few morning showers possible along with some morning fog. Look for afternoon partly cloudy skies. Decent temperatures. Highs warming into the mid 70s. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies with light winds. Look for a surge of cooler air to drop overnight lows in the upper 40s tonight. Thursday will feature wall-wall sunshine across East Texas. Southerly winds ahead of a dry front will help to warm temps into the mid to upper 70s. Behind the front, look for plenty of sunshine and cooler weather for Halloween. Sunny skies with highs only warming into the mid to upper 60s with a strong northerly breeze. This airmass behind the front will have some power with it, so overnight lows by Saturday and Sunday mornings could drop to near 40 degrees. I'm seeing some indications that a few models want to make us even cooler! We will wait to see how models adjust in the coming days before going that low. HIghs during the weekend will only be in the 60s at best. Again, some indications this could also be even cooler specifically on Saturday afternoon. A few more clouds along with a warm southerly wind returns Monday, this will warm our low temps back in the 50s to near 60 and afternoon highs back into the 70s. A strong pacific low pressure system and a possible tropical system could combine forces to increase rain chances a good bit by Tuesday into Wednesday. This could lead to possible heavy rainfall, but we will adjust that forecast as we get closer.Have a great Wednesday!