East Texas WWII Veterans visit the memorial built in their name

In 2001, work began on a memorial to honor those who served and those who died in WWII. Planners were in a race against time as an estimated 600 or more WWII veterans were dying every single day.

It's been 10 years since completion and no one has done more than Brookshire's to make sure East Texas WWII veterans get to see the memorial built in their honor.

President Truman said of these men-- these WWII Heroes --that our debt as a nation can never be repaid. This memorial, completed 10 years ago, is a valiant effort, however.

"It's beautiful, wonderful," one veteran could be heard saying as he walked around the grounds. "Thank you."

This place tells a story. A story of a war that was meant not to conquer but to liberate. And each man here is a hero for the role he played in that liberation that ultimately, saved the world.

"Oh it's great, wonderful and it's in an ideal spot right here looking up at the monument," said Jimmy Cook of Palestine, a veteran of the Army Air Corps.

The position between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument reflects the importance of WWII in preserving and spreading democratic ideals won under Washington and defended under Lincoln.

The monuments and memorials are appreciated, that's for sure. But the real gift these men got by coming here was gratitude. Recognition. Genuine appreciation for their sacrifices.

Something as simple as a handshake, a hug, and the words, "thank you."

"I never dreamed that many people would shake your hand and thank you," said Max Wilson of Longview, a veteran of the Army Air Corps. "I guess that's probably the first time I've ever been thanked for being in the service."

Sixteen million served. Four hundred thousand died.

And just by being here, turning the pages of a child's history book into a voice, a face...a person, they ensure that another generation will remember the sacrifices of the greatest generation.

With this trip, Brookshire's has now taken 278 veterans on these all-expense paid trips to DC.

