Gift of Love: Lee

(KLTV) - It was an afternoon at the bowling lanes for Lee and I.  This 15 year old is very outgoing and easy to talk with. 

Lee realizes the importance of a good education and shows perseverance in his studies in order to be the best student to his abilities.  His favorite classes are P.E., Theatre Arts and English. 

"I'm trying to go to college," Lee said.

This high school freshman has his sights set on attending Stephen F. Austin State University.

Lee enjoys playing a variety of sports and is talented in basketball and football.

"I like playing basketball and hanging out with my friends and stuff," Lee said.

Lee also likes the great outdoors, camping, fishing, and hiking.  While he likes outside activities, Lee is happy to relax indoors and play a few video games and watch cartoons. 

"I like Sponge Bob, Looney Tunes, Family Guy," Lee said.

As for his favorite food, pizza! 

"Cheese and pepperoni. And for dessert? Cinnamon rolls," Lee said.

Lee would love to go the beach some day.

"Mexico...it's clear water, you can see down at the bottom, " Lee said.

As for his forever family, "I just want someone that I can hang out with and trust," Lee said.

Lee says he would like a family that lives in the country and likes to be active.

"Fish, ride go-carts go to Express Connection, play football, basketball, hang out with them," Lee said.

Lee needs a home where trust is established with clear expectations.  He needs parental figures who will see the best in him and will constantly remind him of his preciousness.  Most of all, Lee needs a forever family who will love, care, and respect him, showing lee the Gift of Love. 

