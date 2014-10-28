Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Your Tuesday forecast calls for a cold front to begin to enter into portions of East Texas by the afternoon hours. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with about a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and storms developing, especially across northern areas. High temps thanks to the additional cloud cover and front passage will be kept into the mid to upper 70s. Slight rain chances will continue into your Tuesday night and Wednesday as this front kind of stalls across portions of the area or just to the south. This means about a 20% chance of rain possible in the area. Overnight lows Wednesday morning behind the front will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs Wednesday with some afternoon sunshine will only push the lower 70s.Thursday, looks to remain nice with mostly sunny skies and high temps warming into the low to mid 70s. A secondary push of much cooler air arrives on Friday with a dry frontal passage. This means a switch of the winds out of the north and temps for highs back into the lower 70s. Friday night will feature overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs only warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will feature more of the same with highs only warming into the lower 70s.