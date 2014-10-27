Soliders groove in flash mob dance in Afghanistan

Need a little Monday afternoon inspiration?

Take a cue from the troops. The soldiers at Forward Operating Base Shank in Afghanistan partook in a little stress relief with a flash mob dance.

It can be hard to stay upbeat during deployment, so the troops decided to let off a little steam in this dance number. They began their routine during a meal at a base dining facility, grooving to the song, "I Like to Move It," along with other tracks.

The video was posted to YouTube in July of 2012, but if you haven't checked it out yet, it's a must-see.

