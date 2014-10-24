Bear Creek Smokehouse: Tracy's tasty pinwheels

Tracy's Tasty Pinwheels

Ingredients

Bear Creek Smokehouse Roasted Red Pepper Cheese Ball Mix

8 oz Bear Creek or other ham (diced)

Tortillas (we recommend spinach or tomato)

Mix roasted red pepper mix with 1- 8 oz softened cream cheese and 1/2 softened stick butter.

Let mix set at room temperature until it's spreadable.

Spread 1 TBS cheese ball mix onto a tortilla. sprinkle 1-2 TBS of diced ham on top of mixture. Roll up the tortilla and cut into circles.



Enjoy!



