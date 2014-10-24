Rusk County boil water notice lifted - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Rusk County boil water notice lifted

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A boil water notice has been lifted for residents in southern Rusk County.

South Rusk County Water Supply had experienced a power outage Tuesday, the company said in a Tuesday press release. The change is effective immediately, the company said Friday.

