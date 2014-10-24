Friday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Plenty of sunshine will return behind the frontal passage for today with highs in the low 80s. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Your upcoming weekend forecast looks great. Plenty of sunshine with the humidity returning across the area. Look for highs in the mid 80s with heat index values making it feel like the upper 80s again. Our next chance of rainfall doesn't look to occur until around the middle of next week as a stronger trough and cool front approach the area from the north. Cooler weather looks to return behind this front for the middle and latter half of next week. The pattern does look to turn cooler and wetter overall as we move into the first week of November.Have a great Friday! ?