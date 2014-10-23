Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers possible, especially this morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A weak disturbance approaches the region today bringing with it a batch of clouds and a few isolated showers across the area, especially across the northern half of East Texas. Look for slightly cooler weather behind this front this afternoon. Highs will fall back into the 70s Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will return behind the frontal passage for Friday with highs in the low 80s. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the lower 60s. Your upcoming weekend forecast looks great. Plenty of sunshine with the humidity returning across the area. Look for highs in the mid 80s with heat index values making it feel like the upper 80s again. Our next chance of rainfall doesn't look to occur until around the middle of next week as a stronger trough and cool front approach the area from the north. Cooler weather looks to return behind this front for the middle and latter half of next week.