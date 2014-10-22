Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We have fantastic Wednesday weather on the way. Your Midweek will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs warming into the lower 80s. Lows will warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A weak disturbance approaches the region Thursday bringing with it a few more clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Look for slightly cooler weather behind this front Thursday afternoon. Highs will fall back into the 70s Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will return behind the frontal passage for Friday with highs in the low 80s. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the lower 60s. Our next chance of rainfall doesn't look to occur until around the middle of next week at the earliest.Have a great Wednesday! ?