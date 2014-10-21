Easy pumpkin crunch cake with Mama Steph

This Pumpkin crunch cake is more like a blend of pumpkin pie and cake ... rich, full of spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and moist because of the pumpkin. And it's so easy to make!



Pumpkin Crunch Cake



Ingredients:



For the cake topping layer:

one boxed yellow cake mix

one tsp pumpkin pie spice



For the pumpkin pie layer:



15 ounce can pumpkin (Not pumpkin pie filling)

12 ounce can of evaporated milk

3 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 tsp molasses



1 cup chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)

2 sticks butter, melted (for pouring over at the end)



Method:



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine cake mix with 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, whisking together. Set aside.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all remaining ingredients EXCEPT butter and nuts. Whisk together until smooth and combined.

4. Pour pumpkin mixture into baking dish.

5. Sprinkle cake mix over pumpkin, completely covering.

6. Sprinkle nuts over cake mix layer.

7. Drizzle melted butter completely over the top, covering from corner to corner.

8. Bake for 50 minutes; top will be brown and crunchy!



You could also use 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar if you have no molasses. The brown sugar adds a touch of that rich flavor that the molasses brings.



Serve warm or cooled, and top with whipped cream or a small scoop of ice cream on the side, if desired. For me, the perfect accompaniment is hot coffee or tea!



