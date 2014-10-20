Fashion designer Oscar De La Renta dies at 82 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fashion designer Oscar De La Renta dies at 82

Oscar de la Renta (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Matti Hillig) Oscar de la Renta (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Matti Hillig)
(KLTV) - Fashion designer Oscar De La Renta has died according to ABC News. The designer was diagnosed with cancer in 2006.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly