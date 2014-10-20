Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We have fantastic Monday weather on the way. Monday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another weak front will try to move through the region by Tuesday night into Wednesday, this will not bring much change in our forecast except for maybe a few extra clouds. A weak disturbance approaches the region Thursday afternoon into Friday bringing with it a few more clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Look for much cooler weather behind this front. Highs will fall back into the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Plenty of sunshine will return behind the frontal passage for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Lows by Saturday morning will drop into the upper 40s.Have a great Monday! ?