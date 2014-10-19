Proud of East Texas: Patti Foster's triumphant journey - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Proud of East Texas: Patti Foster's triumphant journey

(KLTV) - On June 18, 2002, Patti Foster was injured in a car wreck; it was so horrific that she wasn't expected to live.

Six weeks in a coma, multiple surgeries and learning to re-learn the simplest things were all challenges she faced. But her faith in God was strong and her goal now is to help others fight back from similar injuries. She visits and counsels patients, their families and caretakers on traumatic brain injury and has written a book "Coping with Traumatic Brain Injury: One Woman's Journey From Death to Life."

You can find out more about Patti Foster's book, or book her for inspirational speeches, at www.pattifoster.com

