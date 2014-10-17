Freedom Fighters: Marvin Taylor - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: Marvin Taylor

Marvin Taylor Marvin Taylor
(KLTV) -

Marvin Taylor joined the Navy in 1982. Before he retired 20 years later, he had served as a medic in the Gulf War and helped with disaster relief in Burma after the 1988 tsunami and during the 1989 Oakland-San Francisco Earthquake.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly