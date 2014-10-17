How to make legendary ribs at home with Texas Roadhouse

Keith Smith with Texas Roadhouse in Tyler shares how you can make amazing ribs at home!



Legendary Ribs:



At Texas Roadhouse we use only American grown product. USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs. Starting with the right product will give you a Legendary result.



STEP ONE: Seasoning,



· In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. (We do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment.)



· Mix well.



· Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.



· Place Ribs in the pan.



STEP TWO: Cooking



· Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.



· Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.



STEP THREE: Grilling



· Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.



· Pre-heat grill.



· Brush and season the grill before use.



· Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.



· Heat until sizzling hot.



· Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.



· Baste the top.



· Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.



· Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!





