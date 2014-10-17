How to make legendary ribs at home with Texas Roadhouse - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

How to make legendary ribs at home with Texas Roadhouse

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Keith Smith with Texas Roadhouse in Tyler shares how you can make amazing ribs at home!

Legendary Ribs:

At Texas Roadhouse we use only American grown product.  USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs.  Starting with the right product will give you a Legendary result.

STEP ONE: Seasoning,

· In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. (We do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment.)

· Mix well.

· Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

· Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

· Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.

· Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

· Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

· Pre-heat grill.

· Brush and season the grill before use.

· Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

· Heat until sizzling hot.

· Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

· Baste the top.

· Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

· Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!


