How to make legendary ribs at home with Texas Roadhouse

Keith Smith with Texas Roadhouse in Tyler shares how you can make amazing ribs at home!
Legendary Ribs:
At Texas Roadhouse we use only American grown product. USDA #1 inspected fresh domestic Pork Loin Back Ribs. Starting with the right product will give you a Legendary result.
STEP ONE: Seasoning,
· In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. (We do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment.)
· Mix well.
· Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.
· Place Ribs in the pan.
STEP TWO: Cooking
· Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.
· Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.
STEP THREE: Grilling
· Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.
· Pre-heat grill.
· Brush and season the grill before use.
· Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.
· Heat until sizzling hot.
· Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.
· Baste the top.
· Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.
· Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!
