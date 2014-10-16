Restaurant Reports: A pair of perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: A pair of perfect scores

(KLTV) - Two restaurants have perfect scores in tonight's Restaurant Report.

In Tyler, Chick-fil-a at Broadway Square Mall had no violations or demerits on their latest health inspection.

Also, inspectors awarded a perfect score to Mandarin Express inside the mall - no demerits or violations.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly