Sweet potato grits with sauteed ham with Mama Steph

This is a recipe that I think is so delicious, I believe you folks who say you don't like grits will change your mind. They're full of flavor, plus sweet potatoes are a great way to add fiber, beta carotene and other important nutrients to your diet. Give it a try!





Mama Steph's sweet potato grits with sauteed ham



Ingredients:



2 cups milk and/or cream

2 cups water

1 cup old fashioned or stone ground grits (NOT quick or instant)

2 cups grated sweet potatoes (about two medium)

1 TBS butter

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp white pepper (optional)

1/4 tsp ground ginger

pinch of cinnamon



Method:



1. Bring milk and water to a slow boil, then slowly whisk in grits, whisking continually so grits do not clump.

2. Next, whisk in sweet potatoes, stirring to combine, and salt and pepper.

3. Decrease heat to low, so that grits are held at a low simmer. Stir often so grits do not scorch.

4. Cook for 45 minutes or so, until grits and potatoes are tender. (stone ground grits may take up to 60 minutes)

5. When grits are adequately creamy and wonderful, add butter, ginger and cinnamon.



Sauteed ham:



Buy a ham steak in your grocery store's meat section. Chop into approximately one inch cubes.

In a skillet, melt 2 TBS butter, and add 1 TBS brown sugar and 1 tsp mustard. Whisk together.

Add ham cubes to glaze mixture, and saute until thoroughly heated through and glaze is syrupy.



To serve:



Spoon grits into individual bowls, and top with a tablespoon or two of ham cubes. Drizzle a spoonful of syrup over grits, and serve.



