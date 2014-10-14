Henderson County lifts burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Henderson County lifts burn ban

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Henderson County officials have lifted a countywide burn ban.

The news was announced via an update on the fire marshal's county website.

A burn ban is still in effect for Kaufman county. It is illegal to do any outdoor burning within that county during the ban.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly