Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cool & breezy. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We are about to enjoy a nice stretch of fantastic, fall-like weather in the region.Your forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs staying well below normal, only in the low to mid 70s.Wednesday will feature mainly clear skies. Temperatures will start off quite cool, with morning lows in the 40s, and highs only in the 70s.Thursday will feature a wind shift from out of the west to out of the southwest. This will allow for a warming trend with temps. We will warm into the low to mid 80s by Friday across the area with plenty of sunshine. The 80s will stick around right through the weekend with a few extra clouds from time to time.Monday, a weak front may try to move in from the north. This will shift winds around to the northeast. A few more clouds and maybe a few isolated showers will be possible, otherwise, cooler with highs only in the upper 70s.