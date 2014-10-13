The Texas History List: Houston songwriter pens hits for Elvis, - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

The Texas History List: Houston songwriter pens hits for Elvis, Waylon Jennings, becomes hall-of-famer

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Lt. James Pike didn't keep his cool, which cost his life, historians say. (Source: Gutenberg Projece) Lt. James Pike didn't keep his cool, which cost his life, historians say. (Source: Gutenberg Projece)
L to R: Mickey Newbury, Emmylou Harris, Wesley Rose and Don Everly in 1977. (Source: FB) L to R: Mickey Newbury, Emmylou Harris, Wesley Rose and Don Everly in 1977. (Source: FB)
American Trilogy was written by Mickey Newbury and made famous by Elvis. (Source: Elvisinfonet.com) American Trilogy was written by Mickey Newbury and made famous by Elvis. (Source: Elvisinfonet.com)
(KLTV) - Here are some of the interesting events that took place in the history of Texas on the dates October 12-October 18 over the years:

On October 14, 1890, Dwight David Eisenhower was born in Denison. As you recall, he was general of the army and the thirty-fourth president of the United States.

On October 14, 1867, frustrated ex-Texas ranger Lt. James Pike allegedly died when his rifle, which had malfunctioned during an Indian attack, accidentally discharged when he smashed it against a rock in frustration. Pike had arrived in Texas in 1859 and joined the Texas Rangers, but after the outbreak of the Civil War, he left Texas and went to Ohio, joining the Fourth Ohio Cavalry. In later years he wrote a book about his experiences, which can be read online at no charge at the Gutenberg Project website.

On October 18, 1942, the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, also called the Longhorn Ordinance Works, began producing munitions on a 10,000 acre site beside Caddo Lake in Harrison County. When the U.S. entered into WWII, the Monsanto Chemical Co. selected the site for an explosives-manufacturing facility.

On October 17, 1839, Mirabeau B. Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas, arrived with his cabinet in the new capital city of Austin. Sam Houston was elected for a second term as president in 1841, and fearing a Mexican attack on Austin, wanted to make Washington-on-the-Brazos the capital of the republic. He ordered the government archives removed from Austin, but his order touched off the Archive War, and Austin was reaffirmed as capital in 1844.

Other dates of interest:

Prolific songwriter and Houston native Mickey Newbury, who wrote for Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Elvis and many others, was honored in hall of fame on October 12, 1980.

Inventor of the disc plow and disc harrow, Ole Ringness, was born on October 14, 1843.

Famed Cowboy detective and author Charles Siringo died in California on October 18, 1928.

Follower of Mexican anarchist causes train crash near Brownsville on October 18, 1915.

On October 15, 1853, the first state Sangerfest, or singers festival, was held in New Braunfels. The festival is still held to this day.
