Monday's Weather: Morning storms; followed by mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. Highs falling into the 60s

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Titus, and Upshur counties through 5:45 a.m. Storms are moving to the east around 45 mph, capable of producing wind gusts over 60 mph, heavy rain, and hail.A good portion of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather through noon Monday. Very gusty winds near 60mph or more are possible along with hail and isolated tornadoes. Please be prepared for this weather during the overnight/early morning hours.The timing of the storms looks to be after midnight and heading into early Monday afternoon with the best timeframe between 4 AM and noon for severe weather. Keep it right here to the StormTracker Weather Center as we'll be providing updates throughout the next 24 hours and on Good Morning East Texas on Monday from 4:30 AM - 7 AM.After Monday, drier air looks to move into place and we'll keep sunny skies in the forecast throughout the week.