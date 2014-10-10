East Texas schools move games due to storms - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas schools move games due to storms

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Some East Texas schools are moving game start times due to thunderstorms set to enter the area tonight.

Pittsburg's game against North Lamar has been moved to 7:00 p.m.

The Grand Saline varsity football game at Paris-Chisum has been moved to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly