Two rounds of storms possible through Monday morning

A cold front will begin to move into the northwest sections of East Texas, just before midnight.

A line of showers and isolated thundershowers or even thunderstorms, will move into the area. The front will take most of the night to make it through the entire East Texas area. Once it does, the temperatures will cool down and the rain should end for about 24-36 hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far northwest sections of East Texas under a Slight Risk for severe weather through early Saturday morning.

Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville areas are not in this risk area. A line from Mount Pleasant to Kaufman, to the northwest, is where the slight risk is at this time.

Expect a strong cold front to move through the area early on Monday morning. The front should push a line of strong to severe thunderstorms into East Texas during the morning hours. A slight risk for severe storms has already been issued for the northern sections of East Texas for that time.

Large hail and damaging winds are likely in this line. That line is from Daingerfield to Tyler to Athens, to the northwest. Please stay tuned.

Much cooler, drier air filters in pretty quickly behind this front on Monday morning, so mornings will be much cooler and afternoons will be very mild through the end of next week.

Stay tuned to the StormTracker Weather Team for more updates as this system builds into the area. Keep up to date on the weather where you live with our website and the KLTV weather app. Just search for "KLTV weather" in your device's app store to download.

