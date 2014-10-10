Blackeyed pea-sausage chili

This is a tasty recipe that uses a combination of fresh and frozen vegetables with Italian sausage, and it's quick and easy to prepare! Keep this one in your recipe file for use all fall and winter....and don't forget New Year's Day!Black-eyed pea-sausage chili



24 ounces of bulk Italian sausage

1 medium onion, chopped

2 bell peppers, chopped (I use a combination of one green, one red or orange)

1 TBS garlic paste or minced garlic from jar

32 ounces beef broth

28 ounce can tomato sauce

15 ounce can diced tomatoes (if available, use the seasoned Italian herb-seasoned kind)

16 ounce bag frozen corn

16 ounce bag frozen blblack-eyedeas

2 tsps dried oregano

1 TBS fresh rosemary, finely minced (or 1 tsp dry)

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp smoked paprika



Method:



1. In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, brown sausage with onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook until no pink left in sausage and vegetables are tender. Spoon off fat that sausage produces.



2. Stir in broth.



3. Add all remaining ingredients, and bring to a boil over medium heat while stirring.



4. Reduce heat so that chili is just simmering, and simmer for about 30 minutes.



Serve in individual bowls, and top with sour cream or a sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese.



Enjoy!



