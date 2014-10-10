Friday's Weather: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy skies. 20% isolated thundershowers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Your Friday forecast calls for morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine with a 20% chance for a few isolated showers arriving this afternoon, especially across Deep East Texas. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with Highs in the mid to upper 80s.Your Kickoff forecast for those high school football games will feature partly cloudy with a few isolated showers around the area. Not looking for a washout during this time, but would not be a bad idea to packed the rain gear just in case.Significant changes begin to develop by the weekend as we begin to tap into leftover moisture from Tropical system "Simon." This system will move into the SW part of the U.S. and send the left over moisture north where it will combine with a front coming down from the north, to spread the moisture east. This means an increased chance for scattered showers and storms late Friday night into your Saturday, along with more cloud cover. Look for highs to drop back into the 70s.Columbus Day (Monday), the cold front actually reaches our area. This will increase the chances for showers and storms on Columbus Day. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, so we will keep a close eye on things as they develop. Much cooler weather will follow this front into next week, with mostly sunny skies. Look for highs only in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s.