Restaurant Reports: Two East Texas restaurants with critical violations

Two East Texas restaurants get critical violations under inspection in this week's round of health inspection reports.



First, in Longview, Mike;s Quick Stop at 5909 West Marshall Avenue.

Beef in a sandwich cooler was held too warm.

Tamales were held too cold.

Packages of moldy gorditas were found and discarded.

Packages of link sausage were found in a bloody trash bag.

Stored potato salad was not date-marked.

Total demerits: 31





Next, Magic China at 1903 Gilmer Road had critical violations.



A tub of rice was improperly cooled and was out of temperature.

Raw marinated chicken was held too warm.

Employees were observed handling vegetables and meats barehanded.

Food contact surfaces were dirty.

Total demerits : 21

