Thursday's Weather: Morning clouds; Partly cloudy afternoon. Warm & breezy. Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Wind will become a bit breezy out of the south 10-15 mph.A slightly better chance for a few isolated showers arrive on Friday, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with Highs in the upper 80s.Significant changes begin to develop by the weekend as we begin to tap into leftover moisture from Tropical system "Simon." This system will move into the SW part of the U.S. and send the left over moisture north where it will combine with a front coming down from the north, to spread the moisture east. This means an increased chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend, along with more cloud cover. Look for highs to drop back into the 70s lower 80s.Monday, the cold front actually reaches our area. This will increase the chances for showers and storms on Columbus Day. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, so we will keep a close eye on things as they develop. Much cooler weather will follow this front into next week, with mostly sunny skies. Look for highs only in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.