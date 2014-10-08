Gladewater police locate suspect in hit-and-run collision

Police are searching for a vehicle matching this one in a hit-and-run collision. (Source: Gladewater Police Department, Facebook)

Gladewater police have found a suspect wanted in an Oct. 2 hit-and-run collision, the department said Wednesday.

The department was seeking help find the driver in the incident. GPD released a statement via its' Facebook page thanking the community.

"A big thank you to those of you who shared our previous post regarding a vehicle that left the scene of a recent hit and run accident," the statement read. "Since this original post was made our department has received information regarding the whereabouts of a possible vehicle. As a direct result, our detectives have successfully located this vehicle, as well as, the alleged driver during the incident."

About 4 p.m. on Oct. 2, a vehicle was involved in a collision at Loop 485 and Highway 80. According to the department's Facebook page, the driver of this vehicle did not stop and exchange information with the other driver involved nor did they wait for police to arrive. The vehicle was witnessed traveling north on Loop 485 from the scene then seen again on Gay Avenue traveling west.

The driver was described as a white female with a medium to heavy build, and long, light brown hair. The vehicle is believed to have extensive front end damage.

To provide information regarding the incident, call Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.